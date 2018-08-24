Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baker Hughes A GE earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.6765074708981 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes A GE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

NYSE:BHGE opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes A GE had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,442.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

