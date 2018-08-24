B. Riley Trims Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Target Price to $17.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSIQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian Solar from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $759.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.53 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Canadian Solar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian Solar by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 8.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Canadian Solar by 30.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 467.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.