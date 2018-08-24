AXT Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 13.51%. AXT’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AXT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. AXT has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AXT by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 46,747 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AXT by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

