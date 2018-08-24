Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Axcelis Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.5574637002777 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.70. 8,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $132,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

