Avanos Medical (AVNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.60. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $72.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avanos Medical stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.