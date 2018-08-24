Auryn Resources Inc (AUG) Short Interest Update

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,227 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 771,864 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,451 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auryn Resources stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,124,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Auryn Resources comprises approximately 2.0% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.31% of Auryn Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auryn Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Auryn Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 79,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,546. Auryn Resources has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.55.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

