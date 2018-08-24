AstraZeneca (AZN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($83.09) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.70) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,550 ($58.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,605.09 ($71.65).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 5,881 ($75.18) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,260 ($54.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,520 ($70.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 68.40 ($0.87) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

