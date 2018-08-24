Astec Industries (ASTE) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.09

Press coverage about Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Astec Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.2367986512996 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $48.71. 1,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,010. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.65 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Astec Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

