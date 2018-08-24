Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report $113.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.40 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $122.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $549.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $527.40 million to $561.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $583.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $555.10 million to $611.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $125.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,311 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $355,965.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,827.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Haroian sold 10,058 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,079,223.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,854. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 266.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AZPN traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.11. 627,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,368. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $59.68 and a twelve month high of $112.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

