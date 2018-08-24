Arthur Ellis Purchases 2,050 Shares of CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (CCEL) Stock

CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Director Arthur Ellis purchased 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $16,482.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CCEL stock remained flat at $$8.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of -0.22. CRYO-CELL International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. CRYO-CELL International had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

