Artemis Vct PLC (AAM) Insider Purchases £56,077.56 in Stock

Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) insider Calum Paterson bought 84,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £56,077.56 ($71,682.93).

Shares of LON:AAM opened at GBX 68.89 ($0.88) on Friday. Artemis Vct PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.89 ($1.09).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Artemis Vct’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 7.04%.

Artemis VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT), whose business is to buy and sell investments. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital and income growth and to generate tax-free capital and income distributions. The Company is engaged in the business of investing in shares and securities issued by companies operating in the United Kingdom.

