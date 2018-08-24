Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Insider Sells $156,200.00 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ARW opened at $78.42 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.31 and a 12 month high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

