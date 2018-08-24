Aroundtown (AT1) Given a €8.90 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €8.90 ($10.11) price objective by equities researchers at Commerzbank in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.09) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.03 ($9.13).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €7.40 ($8.41) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €4.10 ($4.66) and a 52-week high of €6.75 ($7.67).

