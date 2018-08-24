Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Armada Hoffler Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.6798363116518 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.82. 3,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,130. The firm has a market cap of $787.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 9.85%. analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on Armada Hoffler Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

