Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $726,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $1,896,000. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $1,538,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD opened at $563.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.24 and a 12 month high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.69 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 90.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $625.55.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.60, for a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.00, for a total transaction of $593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.