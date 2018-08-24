Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $169.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $171.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 24,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total transaction of $4,065,045.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,244,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $444,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,287,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,541 shares of company stock worth $6,883,242. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.