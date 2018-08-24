Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 75.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,913.4% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

NYSE KRC opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $77.73. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.30 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

