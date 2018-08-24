Arizona State Retirement System Buys 5,155 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $101,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $247.05 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $301.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.90.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total transaction of $222,670.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

