Argo Group (AGII) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,239 shares during the quarter. Argo Group makes up 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $23,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

