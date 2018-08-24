Argent Capital Management LLC Takes $871,000 Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $444,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,287,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total transaction of $924,912.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,541 shares of company stock worth $6,883,242. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $169.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.46. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.09 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 49.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

