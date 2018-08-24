Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broadview Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Concrete by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in US Concrete by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 339,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in US Concrete by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 69,625 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in US Concrete by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 82,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52,920 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in US Concrete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USCR. ValuEngine cut US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on US Concrete and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on US Concrete from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. US Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $453,510.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,353,276.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $85,578 and have sold 19,890 shares valued at $1,035,621. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $865.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. US Concrete Inc has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $404.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.55 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

