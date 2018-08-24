Argent Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,840,000 after buying an additional 114,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,950,000 after buying an additional 52,837 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,905,000 after buying an additional 149,255 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,927,000 after buying an additional 162,080 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.1% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 653,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,386,000 after buying an additional 147,464 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $573,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $364,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,662 shares of company stock worth $6,535,154. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.91.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $116.48 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $117.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

