Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 331,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,995 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,210,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $686,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.91. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,881 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $499,267.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.