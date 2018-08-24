ArcticCoin (ARC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. ArcticCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ArcticCoin Coin Profile

ArcticCoin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArcticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

