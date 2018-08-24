Arconic Inc (ARNC) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,036 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,736,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,277,000 after buying an additional 1,020,798 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,387,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,570,000 after buying an additional 15,469,867 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,178,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,381,000 after buying an additional 3,425,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,678,000 after buying an additional 559,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,282,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on Arconic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on Arconic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

