ArcBest (ARCB) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ArcBest earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 47.1862332534137 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $47.55. 3,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,197. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $793.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.86 million. equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on ArcBest from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ArcBest from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.