Applied Materials (AMAT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Applied Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.84.

AMAT stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.52. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $69,814,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 143,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

