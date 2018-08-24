Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 205.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,934 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $176,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,098,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,044,188.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,766.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,189 shares of company stock worth $492,110 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

APLE stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

