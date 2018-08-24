Apollo Medical (AMEH) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.22

News articles about Apollo Medical (NYSE:AMEH) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Medical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.0853462299806 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of AMEH stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 94,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,777. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

