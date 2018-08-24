Aperio Group LLC Takes Position in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000.

Perspecta stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRSP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

