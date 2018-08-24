Aperio Group LLC Grows Holdings in Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 132,608 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 276.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 33,305 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 147.4% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Israel Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $5.39.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Israel Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Israel Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.