Aperio Group LLC Buys 9,832 Shares of KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 98,724 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

NYSE KBR opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. MKM Partners set a $22.00 price target on KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on KBR from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.