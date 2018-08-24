Antofagasta (ANFGY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGY opened at $12.56 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

