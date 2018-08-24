Anthony M. Tang Sells 10,000 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 64.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $219,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $241,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $299,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

