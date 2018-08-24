ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,676 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS opened at $175.68 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $184.95. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on ANSYS from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

In other ANSYS news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.39, for a total value of $5,141,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $595,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.