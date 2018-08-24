ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,676 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ANSS opened at $175.68 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $184.95. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.96.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on ANSYS from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.45.
In other ANSYS news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.39, for a total value of $5,141,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $595,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
