ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) & Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Critical Analysis

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE: IRT) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH 0 4 0 0 2.00 Independence Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.76%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 6.03%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and Independence Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH $1.48 billion 8.37 $1.57 billion $1.22 8.73 Independence Realty Trust $160.50 million 5.61 $30.20 million $0.73 14.08

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH 112.29% 12.10% 1.51% Independence Realty Trust 8.19% 2.24% 0.95%

Volatility & Risk

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH beats Independence Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 56 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,280 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

