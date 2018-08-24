Anglo Pacific Group (APF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 183 ($2.34).

APF stock opened at GBX 141.50 ($1.81) on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($2.11).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

