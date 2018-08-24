Analyzing Marin Software (MRIN) and Globant (GLOB)

Marin Software (NYSE: GLOB) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marin Software and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -49.21% -39.32% -30.51% Globant 7.32% 13.11% 9.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and Globant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $74.99 million 0.29 -$31.49 million N/A N/A Globant $413.44 million 5.13 $30.53 million $0.88 67.09

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Marin Software and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Globant 0 3 4 0 2.57

Globant has a consensus price target of $52.83, indicating a potential downside of 10.51%. Given Globant’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than Marin Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globant beats Marin Software on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. It also provides Marin Enterprise that provides digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising; and Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Globant

Globant S.A., a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service, industrial design, mobile engineering, fast prototyping, and mobile and product strategy services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, distributed platform, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, e-learning, video content production, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, large scale Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

