Analyzing BWX Technologies (BWXT) and Brunswick (BC)

BWX Technologies (NYSE: BC) and Brunswick (NYSE:BC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BWX Technologies and Brunswick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies 9.05% 66.19% 13.08% Brunswick 2.38% 24.14% 10.72%

BWX Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Brunswick pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BWX Technologies pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brunswick pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BWX Technologies has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Brunswick has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Brunswick is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BWX Technologies and Brunswick, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies 1 3 5 0 2.44 Brunswick 0 2 12 0 2.86

BWX Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Brunswick has a consensus target price of $73.62, suggesting a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Brunswick’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brunswick is more favorable than BWX Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

BWX Technologies has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BWX Technologies and Brunswick’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies $1.69 billion 3.70 $147.84 million $2.05 30.56 Brunswick $4.51 billion 1.24 $146.40 million $3.89 16.56

BWX Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brunswick. Brunswick is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BWX Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Brunswick shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brunswick shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brunswick beats BWX Technologies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses. This segment also converts or downblends high-enriched uranium into low-enriched fuel for use in commercial reactors to generate electricity. The Technical Services segment provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. The Nuclear Energy segment designs, licenses, manufactures, and delivers commercial nuclear steam generators, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other waste. This segment also offers engineering and licensing services for new nuclear plant designs; services for steam generators and balance of plant equipment; and nondestructive examination and tooling/repair solutions for other plant systems and components. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It serves independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, BLA, FulTyme RV, Talamex, Besto, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brands. The company's Boat segment offers boats, such as fiberglass pleasure, sport cruisers, sport fishing and center-console, offshore fishing, aluminum and fiberglass fishing, pontoon, utility, deck, inflatable, and heavy-gauge aluminum under the Bayliner, Heyday, Boston Whaler, Lund, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Princecraft, and Thunder Jet brands. This segment serves commercial and government customers through dealers and distributors. Its Fitness segment offers cardiovascular fitness equipment and strength-training equipment under the Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, and SCIFIT brands. This segment also offers billiards, table tennis, and air hockey tables, as well as game room furniture and related accessories under the Brunswick and Contender brands. This segment serves health clubs, corporations, schools and universities, hotels, professional sports teams, retirement and assisted living facilities, and the military and governmental agencies through dealers, distributors, specialty retailers, mass merchants, sporting goods stores, and its website. The company was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

