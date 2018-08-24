Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Price Target at $169.06

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRPT. WBB Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $131.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $109.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Richard Barry sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $9,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,170,432 shares in the company, valued at $413,234,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David T. Howton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $6,823,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,782 shares of company stock valued at $21,237,444 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $134.67 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.99). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 110.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

