Analysts Set Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Price Target at $181.03

Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 36.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 747,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $116,794,000 after buying an additional 201,539 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $1,191,239,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 664.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 66,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.64. 78,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

