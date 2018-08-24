Analysts Set Lipocine Inc (LPCN) Price Target at $6.38

Shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPCN. ValuEngine raised Lipocine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Lipocine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of LPCN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.42. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics, facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

