Analysts Set Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) Target Price at $11.38

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $739.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.