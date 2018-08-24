Analysts Set Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Price Target at $37.88

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $940,248.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,424.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,152. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,390. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.