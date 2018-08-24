Analysts Set BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) Price Target at $13.06

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

BRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,027.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,689. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.43 million. equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://brtapartments.com/investor_relations for further details.

