Analysts Set Autoweb Inc (AUTO) Price Target at $4.00

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Autoweb from $4.90 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:AUTO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,240. Autoweb has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. equities research analysts expect that Autoweb will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared Robert Rowe acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $50,232.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Autoweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoweb during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

