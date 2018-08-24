Analysts Set AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Price Target at $86.17

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.17.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.
In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $151,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $905,480 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.06. 8,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,275. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $79.32.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
