Analysts Set AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Price Target at $86.17

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $151,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $905,480 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 245,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 77,673 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 437,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 218,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.06. 8,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,275. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

