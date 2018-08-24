Analysts Expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). TETRA Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NYSE TTI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,893. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $634.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP James H. Funke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $175,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 3,240.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 764,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 129,797 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,391,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after buying an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

