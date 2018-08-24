Analysts Expect Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shiloh Industries’ earnings. Shiloh Industries posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shiloh Industries.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $297.34 million for the quarter.

SHLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLO. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 113,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 96,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHLO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. 38,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,980. Shiloh Industries has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

