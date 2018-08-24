Analysts Expect HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. HMS posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HMS.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. HMS had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HMSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HMS from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on HMS in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on HMS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

In other news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 69,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,679,122.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HMS by 344.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in HMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in HMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in HMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. 1,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,981. HMS has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.